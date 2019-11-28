Manchester United’s youngest ever side in Europe succumbed to a surprise 2-1 comeback win from Astana in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

With United having already qualified for the Europa League knock-out stages and Astana already out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Laird and Dylan Levitt senior debuts from the off, with the starting XI an average age of 22 years and 26 days old - and that figure was boosted somewhat by another first-team debutant, goalkeeper Lee Grant, a few weeks short of his 37th birthday.

It was captain-for-the-night Jesse Lingard who steered United ahead after 10 minutes with his first goal for the club since January.

But moments after Tahith Chong spurned a brilliant chance to put United 2-0 up in the second half, Dmitry Shomko levelled for the hosts before Bernard’s own goal gave Astana the lead.

A couple of inspired saves from Nenad Eric ultimately handed Astana a famous win – their first of this season’s group campaign.

TALKING POINT

Jesse Lingard's resurgence. After so many months without a goal, Lingard responded to the captaincy in the best way possible - scoring a spectacular strike early on. He had a tough task on his hands as he attempted to marshal a very inexperienced team while taking a fair amount of punishment himself from a feisty Astana side, but that goal could work wonders for his confidence.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Dorin Rotariu (Astana). Threatened the United goal with almost everything he did.

RATINGS

ASTANA - Eric 7, Rukavina 6, Rotariu 7, Sigurjonsson 6, Beysebekov 6, Maevski 6, Logvinenko 6, Postnikov 6, Murtazayev 6, Shomko 6, Khizhnichenko 6. Subs - Mokin, Muzhikov, Pertsukh 6, Zhakipbauev, Janga 5, Zhalmukan, Prokopenko.

MANCHESTER UNITED - Grant 6, Laird 7, Bernard 6, Tuanzebe 6, Shaw 6, Garner 6, Levitt 6, Chong 6, Lingard 7, Gomes 7, Greenwood 7. Subs - Kovar, Puigmal, Bughail-Mellor 6, Taylor, Galbraith 6, Ramazani 6, Mengi.

KEY MOMENTS

10' GOAL! Chong's deflected shot reaches Gomes on the left, and eventually falls to Lingard on the edge of the area, who lashes it home along the ground.

22' CHANCE! Oh that was close! Rotariu comes in behind Shaw, who doesn't seem to notice him, but he sends his shot wide.

54' WHAT A CHANCE! Open goal for Chong at the other end and he sends it blazing over the bar!

55' GOAL! And 38 seconds later, Shomko sends a bobbling shot into the ground and into the far corner past Lee Grant!

62' GOAL! And Astana are ahead, with Rukavina's cross taking a deflection off Bernard!

73' CLOSE! On the break again, Sigurjonsson gets the ball on the right and hits it first time - just wide.

KEY STATISTICS

Seven of the starting line-up for Manchester United were born after their 1999 UEFA Champions League final victory against Bayern Munich.

With an average age of 22 years and 26 days old, Manchester United's starting XI against Astana is the youngest they have ever named for a match in major European competition (excluding qualifiers).

The average age of the 10 outfielders starting for Manchester United vs Astana is just 20 years and 221 days old.

Aged 36 years and 305 days old, Lee Grant is the oldest ever player to make his debut in major European competition for Manchester United (excluding qualifiers).

Manchester United have scored three own goals in their last 10 matches across all European competitions.