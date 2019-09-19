European know-how gets Braga over the line on frustrating night for Wolves

Ricardo Horta’s second half strike was enough to spoil the party on Wolves’ Europa League homecoming as Braga ran out 1-0 winners at Molineux.

European football nous won the night in the end as Wolves just couldn’t get themselves going. Their tough start to the season continues after five Premier League games without a win.

The visitors fired a warning shot in the first minute, when Wanderson Galeno broke free down the right and crossed for captain Fransergio, but his shot was well blocked.

At the other end, Raul Jimenez and Patrick Cutrone were beginning to link up, but they couldn’t quite find the right pass as Morgan Gibbs-White impressed.

Galeno threatened all night, and just past the half hour mark he thought he should have had a penalty when he went down in the area under a challenge by Connor Coady. The referee was unmoved.

Moments before half time, Cutrone finally got a sight of goal but fired wide after being found well by Gary Doherty.

After the break, Wolves started with more purpose and were denied an opener when Leandro Dendoncker’s effort was blocked by Magalhaes Matheus six minutes into the second half.

But it just wouldn’t fall for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men, who were sucker-punched by Horta with 19 minutes remaining. Galeno robbed Ryan Bennett before slipping in the midfielder to slam home.

TALKING POINT – Wolves fall short on opening night

There wasn’t much quality in the game at all, but Braga managed it much better. They stopped the game when they could, slowed it down and didn’t allow the home side any rhythm. While this wasn’t the result Wolves were looking for after a tough start domestically, they will certainly learn a lot.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Wanderson Galeno (Braga)

Braga’s speedy winger was key to everything they did. Denied a penalty in the first half after almost setting up a goal, he wasn’t put off at all. He switched wings after the break and played a key role in Horta’s goal, stealing the ball from Bennett. Simply too hot for Wolves to handle.

KEY MOMENTS

31’ NO PENALTY! - Galeno drifts over to the left and picks the ball on. He goes down under a challenge from Coady but the referee says no. Braga boss Ricardo Sa Pinto is not pleased.

43’ CHANCE! - Oh no! Cutrone finally gets a sight of goal after Doherty's ball through, but he puts it wide! Wolves ending the half strongly, though.

51’ SAVE! - Matheus stops a Dendoncker effort with his right leg, but Wolves have been playing with momentum. Jimenez missed Jonny's cross in the build-up.

71’ GOAL! - Ricardo Horta slams home from close range after Galeno robbed Bennett and fed the free man. 0-1 Braga.

PLAYER RATINGS

Wolves: Patricio 6, Boly 7, Coady 6, Bennett 5, Jonny 6, Doherty 6, Neves 5, Gibbs-White 7, Dendoncker 6, Jimenez 6, Cutrone 6 Substitutes: Moutinho 6, Jota 6, Traore n/a

Braga: Matheus 6, Esgaio 6, Viana 7, Santos 6, Sequeira 7, Fransergio 6, Palhinha 6, A. Horta 6, R. Horta 7, Paulinho 6, Galeno 8 Substitutes: Francisco n/a, Novais n/a, Costa n/a

KEY STATS

Wolves had more shots and shots on target than Braga (13 and 5 to 7 and 2)