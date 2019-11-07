According to reports, Celtic fans were attacked outside the Flann O’Brien Irish pub in Rome by a balaclava-wearing mob, resulting in a 52-year-old being stabbed.

A separate incident later at the nearby Piazza Beniamino Gigli saw a 35-year-old stabbed.

Neither fan’s injuries are thought to be life threatening and are recuperating at the Policlinico Umberto I hospital in Rome.

Ahead of the tie, Celtic fans had been warned not to wear club colours, while the fans were also advised to travel to the match on laid on buses.

"There will be a prominent police presence throughout the city on the day prior to the match and on match day. Fans are advised to always follow the advice of police at all times."