Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-1 comeback win at a half-empty Emirates Stadium denied Arsenal the chance to guarantee a spot in the Europa League knock-out stages with a game to spare.

Arsenal can still qualify from the group if they avoid a heavy defeat at Standard Liege in December, but the loss leaves on a worse winless run than they ever achieved under Arsene Wenger.

Emery told BT Sport: "I am being positive, but above all realistic.

" We lost a very good opportunity to win the game tonight, but we improved from the last match here. We are first in the table, and lost the opportunity to progress tonight, but we will take another in Liege. "

"We proved in the first half we deserved to win. The second half, the first five or 10 was good for us, but we lost the control in 15 minutes, and they scored two goals, and we couldn't change the score.”

Asked if he is concerned for his future, he added: “I am thinking about the next match and how we can improve. If we play like in the first half, that is the way.”

Arsenal travel to Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.