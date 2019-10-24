The match was played under tight security amid fears of crowd trouble but it produced a cracking atmosphere as Partizan coach Savo Milosevic's appeals to home fans to refrain from offensive chants proved successful.

United, languishing 14th in the Premier League, top the group on seven points from three games, two ahead of Dutch side AZ Alkmaar who thrashed Kazakhstan's Astana 6-0. Partizan have four points and Astana none.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was happy with United's first away win in 12 games in all competitions and their first away goal since August, but not with his team's performance with Anthony Martial's penalty all that separated the two sides.

"We need to learn when to get the second goal and when to get the third," Solskjaer said.

"Today we had loads of opportunities to make sure we were in a comfortable lead but we didn’t play the pass forward."

Solskjaer singled out 19-year-old left back Brandon Williams, who was brought down to earn the spot kick, and also praised the home fans, who generated an electrifying atmosphere in the cauldron of Partizan's stadium.

"Brandon has got a great attitude and the boy is going to be a top player," Solskjaer added.

"For me Brandon was man of the match. He’s been fantastic the few games he’s played and the boy has no fear. He is as brave as a lion and today he got us the win," the Norwegian added.

"The crowd was unbelievable. They should be very proud of their team and the team should be very proud of the crowd. It was an excellent atmosphere."