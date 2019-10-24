Anthony Martial's first-half penalty earned Manchester United their first away win since March as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side took a step closer to the latter stages of the Europa League with an unconvincing win over Partizan Belgrade.

Solskjaer made seven changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Liverpool on Sunday, with 18-year-old James Garner handed his full debut, but it was fellow youth product Brandon Williams - making only his second senior start - who made the biggest impression on the first half.

With United on the back-foot, the 19-year-old won the visitors a penalty after he was taken out by Nemanja Miletic's despairing slide tackle and Martial, on his first start since August, converted from the spot just two minutes before the interval.

Until that moment, United hadn't registered a shot on target, but there were signs of intent with the returning Jesse Lingard hitting the post with a curling effort, moments before Partizan forward Umar Saqid rattled the woodwork with a lovely shot of his own.

Solskjaer's side had to absorb a lot of pressure after the restart, as Partizan had two credible penalty appeals but with no VAR in the Europa League, both decisions went against them, while Saqid and Natcho went close with shots from distance.

United were forced to hang on for dear life for their first win on the road in seven months, since their surprise Champions League victory at Paris St Germain. The triumph gives them seven points after three games in Group L and they would seal their place in the knockout stages with a home win against Partizan in two weeks.

Man United have three successive away games to follow and travel to Norwich on Sunday in the Premier League.

TALKING POINT - Momentum-building victory for United as youngsters shine

In his pre-match interview, Solskjaer said he wanted to create momentum ahead of three successive away games. United hadn't scored an away goal since August and though they required a penalty to finally end that drought, the victory will be a much needed confidence boost ahead of a difficult but very crucial period. Solskjaer took a risk in handing Garner and Williams starting berths - but they didn't let them down. It is unlikely Garner will retain his place in midfield for Norwich, despite a positive display, but surely Williams has a chance of selection ahead of Luke Shaw and Ashley Young.

PLAYER RATINGS

Partizan Belgrade: Stojkovic 6, Miletic 4, Pavlovic 5, Ostojic 5, Natcho 6, Tosic 5, Asano 6, Zdjelar 5, Soumah 6, Urosevic 5, Sadiq 7, .. subs: Pavlovic N/A, Ivanovic N/A, Stevanovic 5.

Manchester United: Romero 7, Jones 6, Maguire 5, Rojo 5, Wan-Bissaka 6, Williams 8, McTominay 6, Garner 7, Mata 5, Lingard 4, Martial 5.. subs: Rashford 6, Pereira N/A, James 6.

KEY MOMENTS

15' - What a chance! Martial draws the free-kick on the flank. Mata swings a delightful cross to the back post, picking out the unmarked McTominay, who must take his eye off the ball as he heads into the side netting from point-blank range. Great chance, that.

37' - Off the post! Lingard sorts his feet out quickly to open the space for a shot, after a strong tackle from Wan-Bisska, and his low curling shot agonisingly crashes off the post with the goalkeeper well beaten.

43' - PENALTY TO MAN UNITED! Williams goes to ground after a late challenge from Miletic after a strong run ... and the referee points to the spot!

43' - GOAL! Partizan Belgrade 0-1 Manchester United: Cool as you like, Martial slides the ball into the bottom corner, sending Stojkovic the wrong way.

74' - Very close! Sadiq lets fly with another sweet strike from 25 yards but it swerves agonisingly wide with Romero struggling to get there.

86' - That's not far away! Jones concedes a cheap corner as Partizan up the ante in search of an equaliser. It's worked to Natcho whose shot from the edge of the box curls just wide!

Full report to follow...