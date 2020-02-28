The draw was introduced by UEFA's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti, before handing the draw over to former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamman who won the UEFA Cup with the club in 2001.

Manchester United secured their passage to the round-of-16 thanks to a classy 5-0 victory over Club Bruges on Thursday, bringing their aggregate score to 6-1.

The last fixture to be drawn, LASK are currently top of Austria's top flight, and made it to the round of 16 with an aggregate score of 3-1, despite a red card in the second leg against AZ Alkmaar.

Wolves will play Greek side Olympiacos who narrowly saw off Arsenal in the previous round.

Rangers meet with Bayer Leverkusen, who comfortably progressed after beating Porto 5-2 on aggregate.

Wolves also beat Espanyol by an aggregate tally of six goals to their three, despite a 3-2 comeback by the Spaniards in response to their initial thrashing of 4-0 at the Molineux.

Meanwhile Rangers reached the next stage of the competition after edging past Sporting Braga with an aggregate of 4-2, despite conceding two goals at home in the first leg.

The first leg matches are due to take place on Thursday 12 March, with the second leg matches following a week later on March 19.

Full round of 16 fixtures