Nicolas Pepe came off the bench to save Arsenal, converting two stunning freekicks to give the Gunners a dramatic 3-2 win over Vitoria Guimaraes in the Europa League.

The result was enough to put Unai Emery’s side on the brink of qualification for the competition’s last 32, but the manner of the performance will see yet more questions asked of the Spaniard after the shock defeat to Sheffield United earlier in the week.

Vitoria took a surprise lead after just nine minutes when former Tottenham youngster Marcus Edwards finished well after Kieran Tierney was exposed down the right wing. Gabriel Martinelli equalised with a header just after the half-hour mark, but the Portuguese visitors hit back.

Indeed, it took Vitoria just four minutes to regain the lead, with Bruno Duarte lashing home a finish on the rebound after Davidson had struck the woodwork with a low drive. For a long time, that looked like being the decisive blow.

But Pepe was introduced off the bench with 15 minutes left on the clock and scored two stunning free-kicks to spare his team’s blushes and maintain Arsenal’s 100% record in the Europa League group stage.

TALKING POINT - Will this be enough to stem the scrutiny of Unai Emery?

There was barely any reaction from Emery on the bench as Pepe struck a stoppage time winner for Arsenal. Was this the sign of a man who knows his position will be scrutinised further after such a below par performance? This has been a difficult week for the Gunners after their defeat to Sheffield United on Monday night. Despite the final outcome, Emery didn’t quite the reaction he surely wanted from his players.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal)

This was the moment Pepe finally announced himself as an Arsenal star. The winger who cost a staggering £72 million from Lille in the summer has faced his critics in recent weeks, but two stunning strikes from the 24-year-old got the Gunners out of a sticky situation here. Pepe was only on the pitch for 15 minutes, but he completely changed the dynamic of Arsenal’s performance in that short period of time.

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal - Martinez 5, Bellerin 5, Mustafi 5, Holding 6, Tierney 5, Torreira 5, Willock 4, Maitland-Niles 4, Smith Rowe 6, Martinelli 7, Lacazette 5. Subs - Ceballos 5, Guendouzi 5, Pepe 8.

Vitoria Guimaraes - Silva 6, Garcia 7, Tapsoba 5, Venancio 5, Florent 5, Mikel 7, Poha 6, Almeida 7, Davidson 8, Edwards 7, Duarte 7. Subs - Rochinha 5, Pepe 5, Pereira 5.

KEY MOMENTS

9’ GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Vitoria Guimaraes: It's a shock opener for the Portuguese side! Garcia surged down the right side, getting the better of Tierney, he then cut the pass back to Edwards, who steadied himself and moved the ball on to his right foot before finding the back of the Arsenal net!

33’ GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Vitoria Guimaraes: There's the equaliser for Arsenal! It's Martinelli who has found the back of the net. That's his fifth goal of the season. The cross came in from Tierney on the left side and Martinelli watched it all the way to guide a header past Silva in the Vitoria goal!

37’ GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Vitoria Guimaraes: Incredible! The Portuguese visitors have taken the lead for a second time! Maitland-Niles gave the ball away cheaply, Davidson then struck the post with his initial low effort before Duarte fired home the rebound. He had a lot to do! What a finish!

55’ That should have been an equaliser! Tierney did well to surge into the Vitoria box and cut a pass back. The ball ended up falling to the unmarked Smith-Rowe 12 yards out, but he puts his shot wide.

81’ GOAL! Arsenal 2-2 Vitoria Guimaraes: An equaliser with 10 minutes left and it's a stunning strike from Pepe! The winger took the freekick from 20 yards out and found the far corner of the Vitoria net. Is there time for the Gunners to net a winner? They have given themselves a platform at least!

83’ Should have scored! What an opportunity for Arsenal! Mustafi played a defence-splitting pass for Bellerin, he cut the ball back for Martinelli, but his shot is straight at Silva when he should have found the back of the net.

92’ GOAL! Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria Guimaraes: Pepe has won the game for Arsenal! They were 2-1 down when he came off the bench and he has scored twice to turn this around for the Gunners! Another magnificent freekick strike from Pepe! He curled home the finish from 20 yards out.

KEY STATS

Gabriel Martinelli has been directly involved in six goals in just three appearances for Arsenal (in all competitions) this season.

Marcus Edwards' goal after just eight minutes was the earliest Arsenal have conceded in European competition since Edinson Cavani scored after 42 seconds for PSG in September 2016.