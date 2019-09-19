Greenwood started for United and scored their only goal as they scraped past Astana on Thursday evening.

And although Solskjaer admits he hoped United would have killed the game off earlier, he was pleased to see 17-year-old Greenwood grab his landmark goal on a night where he fielded six players aged 21 or under.

"We made it hard for ourselves," he said. "Games like these, you want to make sure you win the game in the first 20 minutes and you can enjoy it.

"You could see some of our lads needed games but it's pleasing we got the three points. We always know that in and around the box he [Greenwood] is one of the best finishers we have got.

" I'm sure [Greenwood] will go home and be happy with that one. "

"We think today was a great opportunity for them [the young players].

"We wouldn't throw them in if they weren't ready. Some of them won't play against West Ham but will play against Rochdale midweek.

"If you want to make it as a Man Utd player you need to handle the fans. Mason won the game for us. Angel [Gomes] did well and [Tahith] Chong showed glimpses. Two clean sheets so now we're looking forward to Sunday.

"The first four or fives weeks it's just one game a week so you don't really get to utilise everyone."

Jesse Lingard hit the post in the 80th minute and Diogo Dalot missed a sitter in front of 50,000 fans as United raised the tempo after going ahead but still looked short of creativity.

"It was a hard game. First half we tried to open the game and to score a fast goal but they had a solid defence," Matic told BT Sport.

"It's good for the (young players) to have the opportunity to play these games. They have to use that, to work hard to get more chances."