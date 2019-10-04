Manchester United's poor performances aren't even surprising

I had to sit through Manchester United's draw with AZ – I couldn't run away. It's not even surprising any more. If you're looking for something different and entertaining, don't bother watching Manchester United. People need to accept that they simply not the team they were in 2013 and before. They've lost their way over the years. This is not the treble-winning team, this is a side that is completely deflated and lacking quality in all areas.

In all departments there's money being taken away and it manifests itself on the football pitch. There are a lot of unhappy people at United and players should not get involved in it but they do because they'll always hear about it or read about it. It affects them mentally because it provides them with some kind of excuse and sometimes footballers look for an excuse. In this case it's players leaving the club not being replaced. When you lose a centre forward and fail to replace him, there is a massive problem.

They're taking advantage of the manager's position and his love for the club. He's not a Jose Mourinho who will start shouting from the top of the mountain – he's just going to try to get on with his job.

Arsenal's youngsters deserve to play more than Ozil

Arsenal Head Coach Unai Emery with Mesut Ozil after his substitution during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Arsenal FCGetty Images

Mesut Ozil sums up what the game has come to. He played on the weakness of the manager to get what he wanted and decided he wasn't going to bother any more. People like him should not be allowed to play football with an attitude like that. He's in the game for all the wrong reasons. I don't think he even wants to be a footballer any more. If you lose your desire you should be honest and just stop. A good player would not let his team-mates down if he felt he could not rise to the occasion any more. If you're not a team player, go and play golf or tennis.

Harry Kane needs to pull his finger out to help Spurs

It's not good for Spurs. It's terrible to concede so many goals but it was like the Germans of old – they were clinical and Serge Gnabry was especially so. Given what's happened to Tottenham over the last few weeks, I don't think too many people were surprised about what happened to them in the end. There are obviously issues afoot there. There are rumours. They didn't deserve to have that happen to them but when there are internal issues, you get found out in football matches.

I think they need to have talks to clear the air. I'm not sure if he has issues with the players or the players have issues with him, but a club of Tottenham's standards should never be beaten at home by that big a margin. There are people not doing their jobs properly. Harry Kane needs to start contributing – not just with goals but with sweat on his brow.

Paul Parker - @realpaulparker2