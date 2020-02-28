Speaking after United's 5-1 victory over Club Bruges in the Europa League on Thursday, Scholes said he liked "everything" about the Portugal international, and said he had transformed the team into a "watchable" side.

Talking to BT Sport after a match which saw Fernandes convert a penalty, goals for fellow new recruit Odion Ighalo and Scott McTominay as well as a brace for Fred, Scholes said: "It was a perfect night and there were a lot of very good performances. Fernandes stood out and he controlled the pace of play."

He added: "He looks like he has brought this team to life. He has made a team that did not look that watchable at times look exciting and very watchable right now.

"When you bring in a player like Fernandes it livens everyone up. Usually a player from a different country takes more time. Hopefully, he stays in this form for the rest of the season.

"What do I like about Bruno? Everything so far. Creativity. His awareness on the pitch. Before the ball comes to him he knows what's around him. He's sensational — you just wonder why nobody else came in for him or why we didn't get him in the summer."

United will hope to take confidence from Thursday's game into their next Premier League fixture against Everton on Sunday as they continue to chase a place in the Champions League next season.