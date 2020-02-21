The 18-year-old delivered an inch perfect low cross for Alexandre Lacazette to score the game's only goal in the 81st minute of the round of 32 first leg.

Saka has been a revelation for Arsenal this season with eight assists, and after setting up the decisive goal van Persie compared him with the very best to play the game.

"Ryan Giggs used to give those passes, Dennis Bergkamp, Paul Scholes,' said Van Persie on BT Sport after the game.

'This is like ordering your striker to move into the danger zone. It's actually world-class. Really, really good.

'This is not simple. This is very good, world-class. He makes it look easy but this pass, like I said, only the great players can give those passes.'

Saka is naturally a winger but has been forced to play as a left-back this season due to Arsenal's injury struggles.

He has been an important part of new boss Mikel Arteta's rebuild this season, and the Spaniard was also full of praise for the youngster.

"We try to put him in the position where we can surround him with the right players in the right areas," the Arsenal boss said.

"He's not a full-back. He has a lot of courage to make decisions in the final third... I'm very pleased with his performance."

Last season's finalists now take a seemingly healthy advantage back to the Emirates for the second leg with a lead and an away goal as they look to make amends for last season's disappointment.