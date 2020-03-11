The virus has caused heightened travel restrictions, particularly In Italy which is the worst-affected European country and has gone into a state of country-wide lockdown.

Spain decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy - though not to Italy - for two weeks on Tuesday in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"The UEFA Europa League Round of 16 matches between Sevilla FC (Spain) – AS Roma (Italy) and FC Internazionale (Italy) – Getafe CF (Spain) will not take place as scheduled," a UEFA statement read.

"Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course."

Getafe had already said that they intended not to travel to Italy regardless of what UEFA decided while Roma had confirmed that their plane would not have been allowed to land in Seville.