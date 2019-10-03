Gabriel Martinelli scored twice on his first competitive start for Arsenal last month against Nottingham Forest and repeated the trick inside 20 minutes against Standard Liege.

The Gunners ran away with the tie, winning 4-0 in the end with Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos, laid on by Martinelli, joining the Brazilian on the Europa League score sheet.

And Emery was quick to stress that performances like that will move players into position for more prominence in the Premier League too.

"We have to give the chances to the young players and they take them," Emery said.

"They are close to playing for us at the highest levels.

"They showed tonight that they can perform and they can score. They are playing well, it’s good."

By contrast, Ozil was not even named in the matchday squad and Emery raised eyebrows before the match by confirming it was not due to any injury.

Ozil has struggled to nail down a regular first-team spot under Unai EmeryGetty Images

"I am thinking every time the best players for the match," Emery added.

"When I decided he isn’t in the squad it’s because other players deserve it more.

“What does he have to do? Continue working.

"Sunday we have another match. We are going to decide again.”

Striker Martinelli, even at 18, must be in consideration after two goals and an assist and captain on the night Hector Bellerin praised his attitude in training.

"He’s keeping his head down, he’s working very hard, he’s listened to the coaches, he’s listened to the players and it shows on the pitch," Bellerin said.

"He’s doing what the coaches ask him to do which is the most important thing, and he’s still very young.

"I’m sure there’s a lot more to come from him."