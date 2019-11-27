Arsenal have not won in the Premier League since October 6, a run that has featured disappointing home draws with Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton and defeats on the road to Leicester City and Sheffield United.

There is increasing speculation that he will soon be replaced, with former captain Mikel Arteta and Massimiliano Allegri both touted as his successor but Emery is concentrating on Arsenal's Europa League engagement with Eintracht Frankfurt.

"My future is today and tomorrow," he told reporters.

“My job is to prepare the match tomorrow, to look only at the match tomorrow.

"We know the last match we were disappointed and the supporters also.

“My only focus is to show tomorrow our performance and connect with our supporters. We know our supporters are disappointed... it’s really, really our focus [to connect with them].

“Some teams are coming here fearless. My wish is tomorrow every supporter helps the team and helps the players. They are angry and disappointed, as well we are.

"We have a very good opportunity to do that. Each match here in the Emirates is very important for that... The players need to feel backing them."

Meanwhile Emery confirmed that Granit Xhaka, who was stripped of the captaincy after being seen to swear at fans who were jeering him, is in line to return to the first team after a month out of action.

"He’s in the group and he has the possibility to play. I hope every supporter supports him. Xhaka’s comeback is going to be important for us."