The away side travelled thousands of miles to Eastern Europe in order to kick off their European campaign and will expect to progress following the return leg at Molyneux next Thursday.

Raul Jimenez grabbed a brace, but it was Matt Doherty who put Nuno's side ahead just before the half hour after an assist from Diogo Jota.

Jota as on hand to set up Jimenez both and after the half time whistle, on the 42nd and 46th minutes.

There was an auspicious debut for Patrick Cutrone, ho won a penalty at the death which Ruben Neves converted in injury time.

Wolves now face a race to return to England for their first Premier League game of the season, when they take on Leicester on Sunday.