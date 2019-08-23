Gerrard: Make Ibrox rock for Europa League clash

The Glaswegian side came away from Poland with a goalless draw in the first leg of their Europa League qualifier on Thursday, with the home leg to follow next week.

"The crowd need to be with us from the start because this game won't be dead because of the away goal," Gerrard said.

"Hopefully that support can help get us over the line."

Meanwhile, Rangers' arch rivals Celtic came away with a 2-0 win over AIK in the first leg of their qualifier, much to the pleasure of manager Neil Lennon.

"The only complaint was we didn't get more goals," Lennon said.

"It was a great performance from everyone. Two great goals, a clean sheet as well. On the back of a difficult week for the players they've come up trumps again.

"It'll suit us [AIK having to chase the game]. It's a decent lead, but we're capable of scoring over there and that's important."

Finally, Wolves won the first leg of their tie with Torino 3-2 in Italy but manager Nuno has warned his troops that the encounter is far from over.

"It's far from being over, it's a close tie," said the Portuguese.

"We played good, we were organised, we stayed in shape, we produced some goals but, like I say, there's still one game to go and we have to be really, really good to perform again against a very, very good team."