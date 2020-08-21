Football
Europa League

'Headers are my specialty' - Sevilla's two-goal hero Luuk de Jong

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEnis Koylu
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Sevilla's Europa League final hero Luuk de Jong has joked that headed goals are a specialty for him after his double helped his side to glory over Inter Milan.

After Romelu Lukaku's early penalty gave the Italians the lead, the Dutchman scored two fine headers to put his side in front before Diego Carlos' heavily deflected overhead kick sealed the win.

"I think [scoring headers] is my speciality," he told BT Sport.

"The first cross by Navas was perfect, the second was also a great cross and these headers are really special when you can put them in at the near post."

Sevilla won the competition after seeing off tough opponents such as Manchester United and Roma in earlier rounds and De Jong, who has been far from a fixture in the starting XI, paid tribute to his team-mates.

"It is incredible. We had such tough games all tournament but we played so well as a team. We were like a family, worked together. It didn't matter who came in.

It was tough. We started well but they scored out of nothing. Two goals, amazing feeling for me.

"The manager told me this morning [I was starting]. I told him I am always ready when he needs me and today it worked really well."

