'I don't understand' - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta baffled by lack of VAR

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta said he "does not understand" why the Europa League group stage does not utilise VAR technology after Eddie Nketiah had a goal controversially ruled out for offside during their victory over Molde at the Emirates Stadium.

