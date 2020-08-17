Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku at the fore as Inter hammer Shakhtar

Europa League semi-final, Merkur Spiel-Arena – Inter Milan 5 (Martinez 19’, 74’, D’Ambrosio 64’, Lukaku 78’, 84’) Shakhtar Donetsk 0

Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku scored braces as Inter Milan booked their place in the Europa League final after a 5-0 win over a below-par Shakhtar Donetsk.

Antonio Conte's side set up a showdown with Sevilla on Friday after Martinez gave them the lead with a first-half header after a poor clearance from goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

The Ukrainian Premier League champions, who had scored seven goals in their previous two Europa League games, barely landed a blow on their opponents as their conservative approach spectacularly backfired.

Barely two minutes after Junior Moraes missed a sitter, Danilo D'Ambrosio doubled the lead for Conte's side with a header from a corner.

Martinez then made it 3-0 with a stunning low finish from the edge of the box, his 21st goal of the season.

And Romelu Lukaku sealed the rout with two of his own as he netted in his 10th consecutive Europa League match. First a clever finish from Martinez's pass before a blistering turn and run that left the defender in his wake as he finished smartly again past a helpless Pyatov as Inter continue their quest for their first trophy since 2011.

TALKING POINT

Why were Shakhtar so awful? From the first minute, Luis Castro's side lacked tempo, were happy to pass the ball around patiently with little attacking intent, and did not commit enough players into the box with Moraes often isolated up top.

It was if they read a book on 1960s Catenaccio football before kick-off, going against everything which has made them successful this season. And in the second half, their defence was simply torn into pieces.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Lautaro Martinez (Inter): The Argentine striker was a bright spark in an otherwise disappointing first half. He scored a well-taken opener with a header, netted the goal of the game with a shot from outside the box in the second period and assisted Lukaku's opener to continue a brilliant season.

PLAYER RATINGS

INTER MILAN: Handanovic 5, Godin 5, De Vrij 6, Bastoni 6, D'Ambrosio 8, Barella 8, Brozovic 7, Gagliardini 7, Young 6, Lukaku 8, Martinez 9. Subs: Biraghi 5, Moses 5, Eriksen 5.

SHAKHTAR DONETSK: Pyatov 3, Kryvtsov 4, Khocholava 4, Stepanenko 4, Taison 5, Marcos 5, Moraes 6, Marlos 5, Patrick 4, Matviyenko 5, Dodo 5. Subs: Solomon 4.

KEY MOMENTS

19' - GOAL FOR INTER! Martinez with a downward header from close range after a horrible clearance from the keeper.

48' - TOP SAVE! Martinez wins the ball and tries a long-range lob that is well tipped over!

62' - WHAT A CHANCE! Lovely cross from Matviyenko into Moraes who is unmarked and his header is straight at the keeper.

64' - GOAL FOR INTER! From a corner, D'Ambrosio with a header at the back post to make it 2-0.

74' - GOAL FOR INTER! Martinez at the double with a lovely low shot from the edge of the box into the bottom corner after another defensive mistake.

78' - GOAL FOR INTER! Lukaku with a slick side-footed finish into the bottom corner from Martinez's assist.

84' - ANOTHER GOAL FOR INTER! Lukaku is through on goal and fires it into the bottom corner, through the keeper's legs, to make it 5-0. This has become embarassing.

KEY STATS

Lukaku has scored 33 goals this season, one short of Ronaldo's tally for Inter in the 1997/98 season.

The result was the biggest semi-final win in the history of the competition.

