Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen send Inter into Europa League quarter-finals

Europa League, Veltins Arena: Inter Milan 2 (Lukaku 33', Eriksen 83') Getafe 0

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen were enough to see Inter into the quarter-final of the Europa League at the expense of Getafe.

The last-16 tie, played over a single leg in Schalke's Veltins Arena, could have been different had veteran Getafe substitute Jorge Molina, with his side a goal down, not put his penalty wide after VAR found Diego Godin to have handled in the box.

Inter, whose coach Antonio Conte admitted were tired after the end of the Serie A season, began slowly and only a fine save from Samir Handanovic from Nemanja Maksimovic's header kept them from going behind.

Lukaku opened the scoring after 33 minutes when he held off Xabier Exteita before drilling a low effort into the far corner for his 30th goal of the season.

Eriksen then scored within a minute of entering the field when Djene's attempted clearance from Danilo D'Ambrosio's cross fell to him eight yards out.

Inter will now play the winner of Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers in the last eight.

Match highlights

2’ - Brilliant stop by Handanozic denies Maksimovic. A great move from Getafe who look ON. Suarez put in a cross that the number 20 met with a firm header and the Inter keeper at full-stretch pushed away.

33’ GOAL! Lukaku puts Inter in front. A straightforward long ball down the channel from Bastoni and the Belgian striker as he has done so many times, holds off his defender, on this occasion Exteita, and drills a shot into the far corner.

72’ - There's a VAR check on a penalty. No one appealed for it. A cross from the right flank caught Godin's hand when it seemed he expected the two players in front of him to clear the ball. It's a penalty! Wow.

76’ - MISSED! Subsitute Jorge Molina walked up to the spot and put the ball a yard wide of the target.

80’ - WHAT A MISS! Superb play from Barella breaking into the Getafe box and then winning a challenge before squaring to Lukaku, just outside the six-yard box, but the Belgian striker on his wrong foot pushed his effort wide.

83’ - GOAL! Eriksen scores within a minute of coming onto the pitch. He played in D'Ambrosio on the right flank and then Djene could only block his cross into the path of the Dane whose shot was too firm for Soria to keep out, though he got a hand to it.

