Arsenal get their Europa League Group F campaign off to the perfect start with a 3-0 victory at Frankfurt.

The first half saw both teams create good chances only to be let down by their finishing. However, Arsenal did break the deadlock just before the break thanks to a slice of fortune. Willock was the scorer, with his shot taking a hefty deflecting and looping over the helpless goalkeeper.

The hosts struggled to find their rhythm in the second half and had little hope when Dominik Kohr was sent off for a second yellow. Indeed, the impressive Bukayo Saka curled home a second shortly after to put an Arsenal win beyond doubt.

Having had to weather a storm, Arsenal could then enjoy themselves and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang added a third late on. The scoreline flatters them, but it was a professional performance.

The result is just what Arsenal needed after a tough draw with Watford at the weekend and leaves them top of the group.

TALKING POINT

Arsenal take control of the group. Both teams made the last four last season, so are the big favourites to make it out of Group F and this game was always likely to be the group’s most decisive one. This result leaves Arsenal firmly in command and qualification is theirs to lose - with two home games up next, they should be most of the way there by the group’s halfway stage. If Unai Emery can be liberal with who he rests for the last three games, that could be vital and he attempts to keep his squad fresh and battle on multiple fronts.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). He was lively, unselfish and used the ball well. Arsenal’s best moments tended to come on the break and down the left, where he was stationed, and it was fitting that he capped his performance with an excellent goal late on. Expect to see more of this 18-year-old.

KEY MOMENTS

5’ - CHANCE! Big chance wasted! Saka's cross from the left picks out an unmarked Torreira, no more than 10 yards from goal, but he can't get over the ball and as a result skies his shot.

23’ - SAVE! Kostic steps across Chambers, takes down a long ball excellently and bursts into the box. The angle is tight but he still produces a smart save from Martinez.

32’ - SAVE! Xhaka wins the ball back deep in the Frankfurt half and slides in Smith Rowe, who is one-on-one with Trapp but the goalkeeper saves with his legs.

38’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 0-1 Arsenal (Willock). Saka and Willock link up, with the latter carrying the ball into the box and then unleashing a shot that deflects up and over Trapp but into the net.

56’ - OFF THE BAR! And Xhaka hits the bar! With Trapp well off his line, Xhaka goes for goal and is inches away from scoring as the ball crashes off the bar.

79’ - RED CARD! Saka runs at the defence and Kohr comes across to try and stop him, but misses the ball, catches some of the man and picks up a second booking.

85’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 0-2 Arsenal (Saka). Arsenal break from a Frankfurt free-kick, Pepe sqaures to Saka, and the 18-year-old - 25 yards out - picks his spot and curls and effort past Trapp to secure the win. He's deserved that goal.

88’ - GOAL! Frankfurt 0-3 Arsenal (Aubameyang). He has his goal. Eintracht give the ball away softly and Saka plays in Aubameyang, who slots past Trapp. Job done.

PLAYER RATINGS

Frankfurt: Trapp 7, Hasebe 6, Abraham 5, Hinteregger 7, Da Costa 6, Sow 6, Kamada 5, Kohr 5, Kostic 5, Dost 5, Silva 5. Subs: Paciencia 5, Chandler 5.

Arsenal: Martinez 7, Chambers 6, Luiz 7, Mustafi 6, Kolasinac 6, Xhaka 6, Torreira 6, Willock 6, Smith Rowe 5, Saka 8, Aubameyang 6. Subs: Pepe 5, Ceballos 6, Maitland-Niles n/a.

KEY STATS

This is Frankfurt’s first home defeat in Europe in 17 games.

Arsenal have won three away games in a row in the competition.

Aubameyang has six goals in six games this season.

The clean sheet is Arsenal's second on the road this season.