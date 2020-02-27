Ajax
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
20:00
27/02/20
Johan Cruijff Arena
Getafe CF
Europa League • Last 32
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Ajax
  • Getafe CF
  • Etxeita
    90'
  • Huntelaar
    90'
  • Eiting
    90'
  • CucurellaKenedy
    90'
  • MataTimor
    90'
  • Martínez
    76'
  • GravenberchHuntelaar
    74'
  • DeyversonJorge Molina
    70'
  • Blind
    66'
  • Olivera (o.g.)
    63'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Ajax
  • Getafe CF
  • PereiraPromes
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Ajax
  • Getafe CF
  • Mata
    45'
  • Nyom
    41'
  • Arambarri
    28'
  • Pereira
    11'
  • Soria
    11'
  • Pereira
    10'
  • Mata
    5'
Ajax - Getafe CF
Europa League - 27 February 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Ajax and Getafe CF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Erik ten Hag or José Bordalás? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Ajax and Getafe CF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Ajax vs Getafe CF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
