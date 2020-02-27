Share
Arsenal - Olympiacos
Europa League - 27 February 2020
Europa League – Follow the Football match between Arsenal and Olympiacos live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mikel Arteta or Pedro Martins? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Arsenal and Olympiacos? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Arsenal vs Olympiacos. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL ARE OUT OF THE EUROPA LEAGUE. It's a disastrous night for the Gunners. David Luiz looks like he's crying. This is nothing less than they deserve, they have been awful.
HOW HAS HE MISSED?! Aubameyang has the goal at his mercy but somehow slices his shot wide from five yards. Arsenal are going out now, surely.
TWO minutes of added time to play. Can Arsenal rescue something from this total nightmare?
GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos (El Arabi): Oh my word. Arsenal are going out of the Europa League. They fail to clear their lines from the corner, Masouras delivers another cross from the right, the defence hesitates and El Arabi darts in to poke it home. Unbelievable.
Olympiakos win a corner. The visiting goalkeeper is coming up for this... If they score Olympiakos are going through...
Olympiakos sub: Their fourth and final change as Papadopoulous comes on for Guilherme. THREE minutes to play. The nerves are jangling at the Emirates.
Wow.
Olympiakos sub: Maximilano Lovera replaces Tsmikas as the visitors make a desperate third change.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Olympiacos (Aubameyang): Oh my, what a special goal! Barely involved all night, Aubameyang has potentially won the game with an over-head kick!
End-to-end action at the Emirates now. Olympiakos attack, then Arsenal break as Martinelli crosses to the near post but no one is there to meet it in red.
Down at the other end Saka fires in a dangerous low cross, chaos ensues in the visitors penalty area but they manage to scramble it clear.
Crossbar! Oh my, what a let off for Arsenal! Masouras lets fly with a shot from distance and Leno is beaten all ends up only to be saved by the woodwork!
Pepe makes a terrific darting run on the right but his cross is poor. Typical of Arsenal's night.
KICK-OFF! Martinelli, who ought to have been brought on much earlier, is on for Lacazette, as the second half of extra time gets underway.
HALF-TIME: We are now only 15 minutes from a penalty shootout...
Two minutes will be added on at the end of the first half of extra time.
Chance! Olympiacos almost take advantage of the change in the Arsenal defence as a ball is lifted over the top for Gaspar but he fires wildly over the bar.
Arsenal sub: Mustafi isn't fit to continue and he's replaced by Sokratis.
The corner comes to nothing, but Arsenal are worried about Mustafi, who is not looking at all comfortable out there.
Olympiacos are still dangerous on the counter-attack and now they force a corner. Remember, if they score, Arsenal will need two in response.
No penalty! Screams for a handball as Ba blocks the shot of Aubameyang but the referee isn't interested. Lacazette then scuffs a shot straight at the goalkeeper, as Arsenal's frustrations continue to grow.
Arsenal are dominating the ball and applying plenty of pressure, but it's just happening for them at the moment, as Pepe is blocked off by Cisse on the edge of the penalty area but fails to win a free-kick.
Pepe whips in a dangerous cross and Cisse rises highest to take it off the head of Aubameyang at the expense of a corner.
Manchester United have had no such problems by the way, they put five past Club Brugge...
KICK-OFF! And we're back. Thirty minutes of extra-time commences.
Arsenal successfully defend the corner and the referee blows his whistle for the end of 90 minutes. We are going to extra-time...
Arsenal have more last-ditch defending to do. A lovely ball is whipped in from the right and Mustafi does ever so well to get across to make the block, but it comes at a cost: he's hurt himself.
Ba's glancing header is well wide. And there will be TWO minutes of added time to play.
The nerves are jangling at the Emirates as Olympiacos force a corner... Can they win it late on?
Arsenal throw caution to the wind as Mustafi joins in on the attack and forces a corner. David Luiz rises highest to meet the delivery with his head but it loops up harmlessly behind for a goal-kick.
Olympiakos: Valbuena is replaced by Bruno Gaspar.
Arsenal sub: Bellerin makes way for Willock in an attacking change which spells a shift in formation.
Ozil plays a one-two with Lacazette in a crowded penalty area but is denied by a last-ditch tackle. Arsenal win the corner.
Shot! Torreira gets plenty of power behind his shot which skids across the surface but Jose Sa smothers it.
Joe Willock is coming on for Arsenal...
Over! Lacazette lacks composure as he shoots first time into row-Z from inside the penalty area. We are 10 minutes from extra-time.
Xhaka's shot is high, wide and not at all pretty. Arsenal are growing more desperate.
Shot! Arsenal finally land a shot on target, as Pepe curls one to the far post which Jose Sa does well to push clear. Mustafi then floats a cross into the six yard box but Lacazette can't quite make connection.
Oh my, talk about over complicating things. Pepe beats his marker four or five times on the right of the penalty area but fails to get a shot or a cross away, eventually settling for a corner.
Seventy-five minutes on the clock and Arsenal have yet to register a single shot on target.
Arsenal sub: Torreira replaces Ceballos in a like-for-like switch.
Pepe's cross is headed out by Cisse for an Arsenal throw-in and now the hosts can make their change...
Arsenal continue to make hard work of things in the final third. And now Olympiacos break, Tsimikas' cross is played across the face of goal but it runs slightly ahead of El Arabi.
Looks like Torreira is coming on for Arsenal...
Ceballos' delivery is right on top of the goalkeeper, who punches it clear, before David Luiz forces another corner. This is a decent spell from Arsenal, but it comes to nothing as Olympiacos stand firm at the latest set-piece.
Saka has been Arsenal's most creative and energetic player tonight once more, and now he forces a corner.
Ozil hangs up a cross to the back post - but there's no one there. The home support is growing ever frustrated.
Over! Pepe's shot from 30 yards is always rising.
Ba, who is on a yellow card, comes through the back of Lacazette with a sliding tackle but wins the ball cleanly. Excellent challenge.
Wide! Xhaka drags a shot a couple of feet wide with a shot from distance. Never troubling the goalkeeper but that was better from Arsenal.
Save! Bellerin must be stronger as Tsimikas bursts past him and Leno has to be at full-stretch to keep out his stinging effort from 25 yards. Arsenal must be careful now!
Is that the wake up call Arsenal needed? Already they are passing with more urgency. As it stands, we are going to extra-time, although there is a long way to go.
GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Olympiacos (Cisse): The Emirates are stunned and the visitors are level on aggregate! In front of the lively travelling support, a corner is delivered and it's so easy for Cisse who is left unmarked to head past Leno.
A ball over the top finds Randelovic on the right, as Olympiacos break, but Ceballos reads the danger and races back to rescue the situation.
Cisse catches Lacazette in the face with his arm and the Frenchman ends up on the turf. It looked accidental and the referee keeps his cards in his pocket.
Pepe drives to the byline, leaving a defender in his wake, he has options in the middle but his pass is behind everyone, as Olympiakos clear.
Some of Arsenal's passing tonight has been schoolboy-like. I write that as David Luiz gives it away.
Kick-off: Olympiakos get the second half underway, still needing a goal to bring this tie to extra-time at least.
Half-time: There is no stoppage-time to be played and there's the whistle to signal the end of the first half. Arsenal have been poor but still hold a one-goal advantage with 45 minutes of the tie remaining.
Arteta is growing frustrated with Arsenal's passing. They're not moving the ball quickly enough in the final third and they've conceded possession too regularly.
Another loose pass presents Olympiacos with an opportunity, Cebellos the guilty party on this occasion. El Arabi strikes it from 20 yards but it's ambitious and straight at Leno.
Ighalo and McTominay have added to United's lead - it's now 3-0 at Old Trafford.
Goal ruled out! Arsenal finally penetrate the visitors' defence with some slick passing as Xhaka slips through Saka on the byline, he centres it for Lacazette for a simple tap in... but the offside flag goes up.
Chance! Bellerin gets sucked into the centre, leaving space on the flank which Olympiacos can expose as Camara is played through, but he loses his nerve, shooting wide of goal.
Arsenal have been excellent defensively but some of their passing has been anything but.
Leno has yet to make a save in the Arsenal goal, mainly thanks to Mustafi.
Bouchalakis is involved down at the opposite end now as his firm shot is blocked by Mustafi, who has enjoyed a decent game thus far at the heart of the Arsenal defence.
No penalty! Bellerin's pass appears to strike the hand of Bouchalakis inside the box but the referee isn't interested in the home side's appeals.
Bruno Fernandes has just netted from the spot for Manchester United...
Arsenal build a move down the left where Saka is found in space. His cross is cleared only as far as Pepe on the opposite flank and his delivery is over the top of the bar.
Xhaka wins the ball back after giving it away cheaply, setting up another counter, but Arsenal's attack breaks down.
Over! Pepe whips his free-kick over the wall but can't get the ball to come down in time to trouble Sa.
Free-kick! Arsenal break at the speed of light, Lacazette ushering through Pepe, who bursts through the centre but he's caught on the ankle by Ba. It's right on the edge of the penalty area. Was he the last man? The referee issues only a yellow card. He's fortunate.
Cebellos is caught napping as a through ball finds its way to Tsimikas on the left but Mustafi is alert to the danger and prevents the cross coming in, conceding a corner.
It's certainly tense in North London at the moment. Arsenal appear to be happy to play for the draw, which is always dangerous.
Xhaka gives a silly free-kick away in midfield but escapes a yellow card. Camara's free-kick inswinging delivery is food and drink for the Arsenal defence.
The hosts are applying the pressure at the moment, as Pepe feeds Lacazette who lays it off to Xhaka and his shot from the edge of the penalty area is blocked. Pepe then sees his shot blocked after an intricate pass from Ozil.
Arsenal break with pace, Bellerin driving down the right flank. He feeds Ozil, who tries to flick it onto Aubameyang but doesn't get the direction he would have wanted and Olympiakos defend the danger.
And it's the large contingent of travelling supporters making all the noise, too.
Arteta won't be happy with just how much Olympiacos are dominating the ball at the moment.
Lacazette is penalised for a foul in midfield. Olympiacos enjoying a spell of possession now.
Arsenal play their corner short to Xhaka but his cross is cleared. The hosts are back in possession, though, and they're playing on the front foot as they try to kill the game off quickly.
KICK-OFF! Arsenal get the game underway and after 20 seconds, they win their first corner.
We are almost set for kick-off at the Emirates. Can Arsenal stake their place in the last 16?
Pedro Martins, Olympiacos manager: "In the first leg, we played well in a match full of intensity. Football is all about effectiveness - we didn't convert our chances, our rivals did. As far as I am concerned, the London match is open."
Arteta has named a strong line-up, underlining how important he considers Europa League glory, with qualification through the Premier League ever so complex. In saying that, it does help that Arsenal aren't in Premier League action weekend, with a trip to Portsmouth in an FA Cup fifth round tie to play on Monday.
Head-to-head: Arsenal have won three of their four home meetings with Olympiacos in all competitions, though they did lose the last match 3-2 in the 2015-16 Champions League group stage.
Arteta: "A lot of things [have happened in my first two months] in many different areas of the club. I think the team is progressing well, the club is in a better place, we are getting much more unity on the sections of the club and as well a great energy back from the fans. There are a lot of positive things but there are still things to improve - individually, collectively and as a club."
Here's the story of the first-leg...
Arteta makes TWO changes to the team that defeated Everton 3-2 on Sunday, with Bukayo Saka replacing the injured Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette comes in for Eddie Nketiah.
TEAM NEWS - Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, David Luiz, Saka, Xhaka, Ceballos, Pepe, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.. subs: Martinez, Sokratis, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Willock, Guendouzi, Martinelli. /// Olympiacos XI: Jose Sa, Elabdellaoui, Cisse, Ba, Tsimikas, Bouchalakis, Guilherme, Camara, Randjelovic, El-Arabi, Valbuena.. subs: Karagyris, Masouras, Lovera, Papadopoulos, Torosidis, Bullari, Gaspar.
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Europa League round of 32 second leg clash between Arsenal and Olympiacos. Mikel Arteta's side lead the tie thanks to Alexandre Lacazette's late goal. Team news to follow next, kick-off is 45 minutes away.