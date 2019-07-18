B36
    -
    19:00
    18/07/19
    Gundadalur
    Crusaders
      Europa League • Qualifying Round 1
      Qualifying
      avant-match

      LIVE
      B36 - Crusaders
      Europa League - 18 July 2019

      Europa League – Follow the Football match between B36 and Crusaders live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
      Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jákup á Borg or Stephen Baxter? Find out by following our live matchcast.

      Have your say by voting on who will win between B36 and Crusaders? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
      Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for B36 vs Crusaders. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Remove

      No comments for this event.

      0 comment