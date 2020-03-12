LIVE

Basaksehir - FC Copenhagen

Europa League - 12 March 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Basaksehir and FC Copenhagen live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 12 March 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Okan Buruk or Ståle Solbakken? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Basaksehir and FC Copenhagen? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Basaksehir vs FC Copenhagen. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

