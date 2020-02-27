Basaksehir
Finished
0
4
-
1
0
17:55
27/02/20
Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu
Sporting Lisbon
Europa League • Last 32
Knockout stages
  • E.T 2nd Half
  • Basaksehir
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • VišcaPonck
    120'
  • Višca (P)
    119'
  • SporarMendes
    108'
  • 2nd Half
  • Basaksehir
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Višca
    90'
  • WendelEduardo Henrique
    90'
  • KahveciRobinho
    89'
  • EliaGulbrandsen
    85'
  • Kahveci
    81'
  • AzubuikeÖzcan
    77'
  • Epureanu
    74'
  • CabralDoumbia
    73'
  • Clichy
    71'
  • Vietto
    68'
  • BolasiePlata
    60'
  • 1st Half
  • Basaksehir
  • Sporting Lisbon
  • Aleksic
    45'
  • Vietto
    42'
  • Aleksic
    37'
  • Wendel
    34'
  • Škrtel
    31'
