Benfica
Finished
0
3
-
3
0
20:00
27/02/20
Estádio da Luz
Shakhtar Donetsk
Europa League • Last 32
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Benfica
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Alan PatrickKhocholava
    90'
  • Konoplyanka
    87'
  • TaisonKonoplyanka
    86'
  • Taison
    83'
  • PizziJota
    79'
  • Dyego SousaVinícius
    79'
  • Alan Patrick
    71'
  • ChiquinhoSeferovic
    67'
  • MarlosTetê
    62'
  • Silva
    50'
  • Stepanenko
    48'
  • Silva
    47'
  • 1st Half
  • Benfica
  • Shakhtar Donetsk
  • Ismaily
    43'
  • Dias
    36'
  • Dias (o.g.)
    12'
  • Pizzi
    9'
Benfica - Shakhtar Donetsk
Europa League - 27 February 2020

