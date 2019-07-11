LIVE

Breiðablik - FC Vaduz

Europa League - 11 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Breiðablik and FC Vaduz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 21:00 on 11 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ágúst Gylfason or Mario Frick? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Breiðablik and FC Vaduz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Breiðablik vs FC Vaduz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

