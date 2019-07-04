Cliftonville
0
4
-
0
0
19:45
04/07/19
Solitude
Barry Town United
    Europa League • Preliminary Round
    Scores
    • 2nd Half
    • Cliftonville
    • Barry Town United
    • DonnellyMaguire
      86'
    • GormleyHarney
      85'
    • McMenaminWilson
      85'
    • Donnelly
      84'
    • McDermott
      82'
    • HoodSnaith
      79'
    • PattenFry
      73'
    • Bagnall
      73'
    • CotterillCompton
      64'
    • Cotterill
      58'
    • 1st Half
    • Cliftonville
    • Barry Town United
    • Gormley
      44'
    • McMenamin
      25'
    Cliftonville - Barry Town United
    Europa League - 4 July 2019

    Europa League – Follow the Football match between Cliftonville and Barry Town United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 4 July 2019.
