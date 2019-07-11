LIVE

Connah's Quay Nomads - Kilmarnock

Europa League - 11 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Connah's Quay Nomads and Kilmarnock live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 11 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Andy Morrison or Angelo Alessio? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Connah's Quay Nomads and Kilmarnock? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Connah's Quay Nomads vs Kilmarnock. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

