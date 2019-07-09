LIVE

CSKA Sofia - OFK Titograd

Europa League - 9 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between CSKA Sofia and OFK Titograd live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:30 on 9 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Dobromir Mitov or Dragoljub Djuretic? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between CSKA Sofia and OFK Titograd? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for CSKA Sofia vs OFK Titograd. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

