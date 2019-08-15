LIVE

Dinamo Tbilisi - Feyenoord

Europa League - 15 August 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Dinamo Tbilisi and Feyenoord live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 15 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Félix Vicente Miranda or Giovanni van Bronckhorst? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Dinamo Tbilisi and Feyenoord? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Dinamo Tbilisi vs Feyenoord. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

