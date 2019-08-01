LIVE

FC Astana - FC Santa Coloma

Europa League - 1 August 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FC Astana and FC Santa Coloma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 1 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Roman Grigorchuk or Marc Rodriguez Rebull? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Astana and FC Santa Coloma? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Astana vs FC Santa Coloma. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

