FC Basel
0
1
-
0
0
17:55
27/02/20
Sankt Jakob-Park
APOEL Nicosia
    Europa League • Last 32
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • FC Basel
    • APOEL Nicosia
    • De Vincenti
      85'
    • Isufi
      81'
    • Vouros
      76'
    • TamariPavlovic
      70'
    • FreiRamires
      70'
    • Efrem
      62'
    • AloneftisEfrem
      62'
    • Jensen
      54'
    • 1/2 Time
    • FC Basel
    • APOEL Nicosia
    • JakolisDe Vincenti
      45'
    • PetrettaZhegrova
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • FC Basel
    • APOEL Nicosia
    • Frei (P)
      37'
    • AdemiCabral
      32'
    • Matic
      22'
    FC Basel - APOEL Nicosia
    Europa League - 27 February 2020

    Europa League – Follow the Football match between FC Basel and APOEL Nicosia live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Marcel Koller or Marinos Ouzounidis? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Basel and APOEL Nicosia?
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Basel vs APOEL Nicosia. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
