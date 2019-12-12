LIVE

FC Copenhagen - Malmö FF

Europa League - 12 December 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FC Copenhagen and Malmö FF live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 12 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ståle Solbakken or Uwe Rösler? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Copenhagen and Malmö FF? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Copenhagen vs Malmö FF. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

