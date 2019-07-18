LIVE

FC Kairat - Siroki Brijeg

Europa League - 18 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FC Kairat and Siroki Brijeg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Aleksey Shpilevsky or Goce Sedloski? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Kairat and Siroki Brijeg? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Kairat vs Siroki Brijeg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

