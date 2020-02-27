FC Porto
Finished
1
1
-
3
0
17:55
27/02/20
Estádio do Dragão
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Europa League • Last 32
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • FC Porto
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Soares
    85'
  • DiabyBailey
    83'
  • Amiri
    82'
  • Pepe
    82'
  • Nakajima
    76'
  • Weiser
    69'
  • BenderDragovic
    67'
  • Demirbay
    67'
  • Maréga
    66'
  • Zé LuísSoares
    64'
  • Havertz
    57'
  • Telles
    54'
  • Demirbay
    49'
  • 1/2 Time
  • FC Porto
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • UribePepe
    45'
  • BenderWeiser
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • FC Porto
  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen
  • Bender
    43'
  • Uribe
    41'
  • Oliveira
    35'
  • Zé Luís
    33'
  • DíazNakajima
    29'
  • Alario
    10'
