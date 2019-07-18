LIVE

FC Tobol - Jeunesse Esch

Europa League - 18 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FC Tobol and Jeunesse Esch live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 18 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Vladimir Gazzaev or Nicolas Huysman? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FC Tobol and Jeunesse Esch? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FC Tobol vs Jeunesse Esch. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

