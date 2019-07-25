LIVE

FK Haugesund - Sturm Graz

Europa League - 25 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FK Haugesund and Sturm Graz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jostein Grindhaug or Nestor El Maestro? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Haugesund and Sturm Graz? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Haugesund vs Sturm Graz. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

