LIVE

FK Jablonec - FC Pyunik

Europa League - 1 August 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between FK Jablonec and FC Pyunik live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 1 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Petr Rada or Aleksandr Tarkhanov? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between FK Jablonec and FC Pyunik? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for FK Jablonec vs FC Pyunik. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

