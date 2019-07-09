LIVE

Gzira United - Hajduk Split

Europa League - 9 July 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Gzira United and Hajduk Split live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 9 July 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Giovanni Tedesco or Sinisa Orescanin? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Gzira United and Hajduk Split? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Gzira United vs Hajduk Split. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

