Internazionale
Finished
0
2
-
1
0
20:00
27/02/20
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
Ludogorets
Europa League • Last 32
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • Internazionale
  • Ludogorets
  • MarcelinhoBiton
    83'
  • D'AmbrosioBastoni
    76'
  • Wanderson
    70'
  • WandersonTchibota
    70'
  • KeserüSwierczok
    64'
  • LukakuEsposito
    62'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Internazionale
  • Ludogorets
  • BarellaBrozovic
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Internazionale
  • Ludogorets
  • Lukaku
    45'
  • Biraghi
    32'
  • Oliveira Souza
    26'
  • D'Ambrosio
    22'
avant-match

LIVE
Internazionale - Ludogorets
Europa League - 27 February 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Internazionale and Ludogorets live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Antonio Conte or Pavel Vrba? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Internazionale and Ludogorets? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Internazionale vs Ludogorets. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
