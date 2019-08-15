LIVE

KAA Gent - AEK Larnaca

Europa League - 15 August 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between KAA Gent and AEK Larnaca live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 15 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jess Thorup or Imanol Idiakez? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between KAA Gent and AEK Larnaca? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for KAA Gent vs AEK Larnaca. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

