KAA Gent
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
17:55
27/02/20
Ghelamco Arena
AS Roma
Europa League • Last 32
Knockout stages
  • 2nd Half
  • KAA Gent
  • AS Roma
  • Odjidja Ofoe
    90'
  • Mohammadi
    90'
  • PérezVillar
    83'
  • Kums
    83'
  • PlastunNiangbo
    80'
  • VeretoutFazio
    79'
  • SpinazzolaSanton
    67'
  • DepoitreKvilitaia
    66'
  • BezusChakvetadze
    66'
  • Spinazzola
    62'
  • Depoitre
    50'
  • 1st Half
  • KAA Gent
  • AS Roma
  • Veretout
    42'
  • Kluivert
    29'
  • Bezus
    28'
  • David
    25'
avant-match

LIVE
KAA Gent - AS Roma
Europa League - 27 February 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between KAA Gent and AS Roma live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 27 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jess Thorup or Paulo Fonseca? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between KAA Gent and AS Roma? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for KAA Gent vs AS Roma. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
