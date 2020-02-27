LASK
Finished
1
2
-
0
0
17:55
27/02/20
Linzer Stadion
AZ
    Europa League • Last 32
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • LASK
    • AZ
    • GoigingerRamsebner
      89'
    • Wiesinger
      88'
    • SvenssonEvjen
      76'
    • RaguzKlauss
      68'
    • Filipovic
      63'
    • LeeuwinDruijf
      63'
    • FrieserBalic
      61'
    • Raguz
      50'
    • 1st Half
    • LASK
    • AZ
    • Raguz (P)
      44'
    • Wiesinger
      37'
    • Wijndal
      24'
