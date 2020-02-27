Malmö FF
    27/02/20
    VfL Wolfsburg
    Europa League • Last 32
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Malmö FF
    • VfL Wolfsburg
    • Brooks
      84'
    • BrekaloKlaus
      79'
    • BengtssonNielsen
      76'
    • WeghorstGinczek
      70'
    • Victor
      69'
    • Gerhardt
      65'
    • SchlagerVictor
      59'
    • NalicBerget
      56'
    • 1st Half
    • Malmö FF
    • VfL Wolfsburg
    • Brekalo
      41'
    • Rieks
      5'
    Europa League – Follow the Football match between Malmö FF and VfL Wolfsburg live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:55 on 27 February 2020.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Jon Dahl Tomasson or Oliver Glasner? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Malmö FF vs VfL Wolfsburg.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Malmö FF vs VfL Wolfsburg. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
