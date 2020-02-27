- 2nd Half
LIVE
Manchester United - Club Brugge
Europa League - 27 February 2020
Europa League – Follow the Football match between Manchester United and Club Brugge live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 February 2020.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ole Gunnar Solskjær or Philippe Clement?
Thanks for your company - night night.
That was very, very good from United. They jumped on Brugge from the off and stayed on them for the duration, passing and moving with pace and verve. They move into tomorrow's draw for the last 16, and look, once again, like a team.
Full-time: Manchester United 5-0 Club Brugge (agg 6-1)
GOAL! Manchester United (6)5-0(1) Club Brugge (Fred) Yes, it's a brace for Fredji! Lingard finds Chong, who bangs a cut-back at a great pace, allowing Fred to come onto it and punch a side-footer inside the near post, halfway up.
Lingard darts a pass into Ighalo, who knocks off for Greenwood, and this time he moves the ball onto his right foot, cracking a shot just past the near post when the keeper was set to go for the far.
There'll be three added minutes.
Chong has been lively, and he drives towards the box, left-hand side, goes outside De Ketelaere, and drives a decent shot that flashes just past the far post.
United have conceded just once in their last seven games.
Time elapses.
Copenhagen have scored again! Celtic are going out.
Vanaken cracks a something into the box, but Bailly blocks it and United break, a lovely pass from Mata kicking off another attack. Eventually, the ball ends up with Lingard, who shoots from the edge of the box, but Mignolet makes another save. That wasn't a difficult one, but he's had a good night.
Copenhagen have scored again! Celtic now need two in the last four minutes; such is the away goals rule.
At Parkhead, Edouard has scored a penalty. As things stand, Celtic-Copenhagen and Arsenal-Olympiakos are both going to extra-time.
GOAL! Manchester United (5) 4-0 (1) Club Brugge (Fred) Shaw, who's had an excellent game, snaps into another challenge and wins the ball high up the pitch, sending Lingard into space down the left side of the box. He could shoot, but instead hands Fred a tap-in which even his right foot can't ruin.
Maguire gets himself onto the ball and with no one closing him down, decides to leap into a shot, but Mechele, who's done ok in trying circumstances, blocks to safety.
Diatta runs down the right and has a man inside, but opts to shoot; Maguire does well to stand up and block, for a corner that comes to nothing.
Final change for Brugge, De Ketelaere replacing Rits. That'll sort it.
Greenwood finds space outside the box, manipulating the ball onto his left foot before cracking a shot just wide of the near post.
De Cuyper tries to pursue a ball that's running over the by-line, but Bailly is between him and it, chucking legs over it to amuse the crowd and himself.
Shaw's had another good game and he drives forward then Lingard and Chong try to work it between them to conjure a shooting lane, but can't quite make it work.
This is dying a death. Elsewhere, Arsenal and Celtic still trail.
Greenwood replaces McTominay, who's given Solskjaer a decision to make this weekend. He's a much better player than Matic, who's been ok recently, and should have his place in the league team, now that you ask,
Mata spreads left to Chong, who tries to measure a clever pass to meet Shaw's stride, but it's not quite on.
Greenwood is getting himself ready.
United are going for more goal, Chong accelerating to snap a low cross that's cleared only as far as Shaw, who cracks a decent shot that's blocked.
Brugge have Mechele wearing 44, Mata wearing 77 and De Cuyper wearing 95. This gubbing is no more than they deserve.
De Cuyper allows the ball to come to him, back to goal on the edge of the box, which is all the time Maguire needs to nip in and rob him.
And he's spent two months out injured.
Change for United, Lingard replacing Fernandes - he's been brilliant.
Chong chases a ball that Mignolet is always getting, wearing a knee in the process. That looked a right sair yin, and he's down for a bit.
Subs for Brugge, Mitrovic and Diatta - who was good in the first leg - replacing Mata and Tau.
Mata finds Fernandes, and when the ball comes back he stpes over it, but Ighalo then gets caught up in his own feet.
Fernandes has incredible confidence; the confidence of someone who's not wasted their last few years playing for Manchester United.
Fernandes takes the ball off Mata and drives a return to meet his run into the box that yields a corner. Those two seem to have formed an understanding; essentially, Mata's been waiting six years for a team-mate with a brain.
Mata slides down the line for Wan-Bissaka, whose cross is a decent one, but has just too much on it for Ighalo.
Mignolet slips kicking downfield and the crowd enjoy that one, reminding him that used to play for Liverpool, then "Are you Gerrard in disguise?"
He doesn't get the right connection, lumping it wide past the wall and wide past the post.
Fred lofts a ball towards Mata, who's shoved over by Mata; free-kick United, a yard outside the box, halfway between the D and the left corner of the box; Fernandes will fancy this, but it's maybe a bit too close to goal for him....
United are so comfortable that Fred tries a shot with his right foot. It barely reaches the man who blocks it.
The pigeons have been catted elsewhere in the UK; Olympiakos now lead Arsenal 1-0, so that is now 1-1 on aggregate, and Copenhagen have scored at Parkhead, so now lead Celtic 2-1 on aggregate.
Another lovely flick from Fernandes, back to goal and around the corner, almost puts Ighalo in. He's so clever in how he manipulates the ball, keeping it simple and flash at the right times.
Fernandes sticks the free-kick into the box, but Mechele heads clear.
Ighalo protects the ball by the touchline, so Mata clatters him.
Chong hasn't really taken the chances he's had in the first team, but he clearly has some talent and he's done better in his last few appearances.
At this point, just one change for united, Chong replacing James. That makes a lot of sense.
Off we go again.
A brilliant half from United and from Bruno Fernandes especially. This tie is so, so over.
Half-time: Manchester United 3-0 Club Brugge (4-1 agg).
I guess Fernandes is playing Primeira Liga standard opponents here, but he's lapping it up. He picks another ball through to Ighalo from the edge of the box, but Ighalo slips at the last minute.
United knock it about.
There'll be three added minutes; not sure where that's come from, as they took at least that working out the red card and penalty, and we've also seen three goals.
Brugge are in all sorts of trouble here. If United keep at it, they could easily double their score. More likely, Fernandes comes off and they relax through the second 45.
GOAL! Manchester United 3(4)-(1)0 Club Brugge (McTominay) This is another lovely goal! Fernandes turns up on the left wing, close to the corner flag, wins the ball off Mechele and finds Fred inside the box, who slips back to McTominay, just outside it, left of centre. He adjust his feet beautifully to wipe the side of his foot across a snapping curler not by opening his body and going inside the far post but by closing it to find the corner by the near. Brilliant.
Terrifying to think that if McTominay and Rashford hadn't got injured, United might well not've signed Fernandes.
This is brilliant from United, Mata finding James, who's had a fine half. His shot is blocked, but the ball falls to Ighalo, who turns his man and fires a low shot that Mignolet pushes to safety.
Apologies, my system crashed as that goal was being scored, but we're back.
GOAL! Manchester United 2(3)-(1)0 Club Brugge (Igahlo) BRUNO FERNANDES IS A STAR! He holds the ball outside the box by its left corner, turning and moving - think Bergkamp against Juventus but not as good - then, when he's ready, he lifts a lush pass towards Mata at the far post, and he cushions across the face for Ighalo to ram home.
A loose clearance from Mechele falls to McTominay, just right of centre, and he controls then slides a lovely pass to James on other side, inside the box; he could take a touch to steady himself but instead tries to use the pace on the ball by opening his body to plant a classy finish into the far corner ... but his shot goes just wide.
United just need to keep moving the ball here, because an hour-odd with 10 men is a huge ask for Brugge.
Fernandes has been everywhere so far. It's only four games, but United have absolutely found one here; if they can get another player in to share the attacking burden, so that stopping him doesn't stop United, they'll be a difficult proposition for any team.
Elsewhere, Arsenal lead Olympiakos 1-0 from the first leg, but it's 0-0 tonight. You can follow that one here.
Dan James is better on the left than the right, and that penalty showed why - he's very good at that precise skill of bending shots towards the far corner. However he could do with improving himself on the right because that's where there's a vacancy.
GOAL! Manchester United 1(2)-(1)0 Club Brugge (Fernandes) Fernandes saunters, skips, and this time places to the keeper's right as he goes to his left. This tie is over.
It's been a long wait for Fernandes....
PENALTY AND RED CARD CONFIRMED!
Mignolet is barely in shot when the ball hits the arm.
They take ages checking the red card, who knows what for. But the ref has come over to see anyway ... perhaps they're saying if Mignolet would've saved it, it's a yellow, I don't know.But how can they be sure of such a thing? Deli denied a goalscoring opportunity, and he for sure thought Mignolet wasn't getting there. This is exceptionally odd.
PENALTY TO UNITED AND A RED CARD FOR DELI! BRUGGE HAVE LITERALLY GIVEN THE TIE AWAY! United build really nicely, Fernandes finding James with another luscious pass. Coming inside, James bent a really good shot that was heading towards the far corner - Mignolet might've got it, but probably not - so Deli extended an arm to block.
United have slowed down a little.
Brugge get a bit of time on the ball, but then Vanaken drives a pass into touch.
James lifts in a nice ball seeking Ighalo, but Deli is in between him and it, heading away ... but only as far as Shaw, who catches is volley "lovely" ... but someone is between him and goal.
A little quiet time.
Maguire to James, who slides a nice first-time ball inside for Mata, whose cross goes behind. Corner united which, for some reason, Fred will take even though Fernandes actually takes them well.
This is really enjoyable so far. Fernandes again finds space, zoning into the box at inside-right, when United's pressure forces an error from Ricca and Wan-Bissaka puts him in. He could square for Ighalo, but instead lumps a shot that Mignolet saves with a strong hands down by his ankle.
Nice from Vanaken, who gets down the right and slings in a cross that Romero punches, under pressure from Okereke. And the ball drops to the unmarked Rits! He could take it down because he's got loads of time, but opts to place a volley, skewing it over the bar. Huge chance.
Lovely from Fernandes, taking the ball off Wan-Bissaka down the right and playing a gorgeous one-two, using the outside of his foot to flick the ball behind him on the spin. Wan-Bissaka collects, looks up, and drill a cut-back that doesn't quite reach Mata.
That one break aside, Brugge have hardly been out of their own half.
A great switch from Mata gives James a run at Mata, but he slows and can't get going again.
United have started games well fairly frequently in the post-Fergie wilderness yearsTM, but tended to get discouraged if things don't go well. They need to maintain this pace, because if they do they'll win. It really is that simple.
We see a replay of Maguire putting an arm across Okereke's legs from on the ground to slow him down chasing that loose ball in the box; he's lucky not concede a penalty, I'd say.
Fernandes darts a ball into Ighalo, collects the return, looks up, and 20 yards out cracks a shot that Mignolet tips onto the post. Phew!
This is breathless stuff, Maguire getting in a tangle chasing a bouncing ball under pressure from Okereke, but things fall kindly for United, Bailly clearing up.
United are on one, Mata picking up possession 22 yards out and hammering a shot that Mignolet beats away.
United go short but the ball does eventually come in and Mignolet flaps, allowing Maguire to turn into a shot his has to manouevre around his buttocks, and it's blocked.
United have started well, Maguire spreading to James, who play Fred away down the left; he wins a corner.
Immediately, Mata slips Ighalo a pass inside the box and he tries to nip inside his man, who read the intention and blocks him off.
Off we go!
This is a very impressive piece of work from Leverkusen.
It appears that everything's got to have an anthem these days. Might get my own.
Here come the teams!
Roma have held out against Gent and are through; Basaksehir got that goal against Sporting, so those two are now playing extra-time.
Scholes notes that Luke Shaw has done well on the left side of a back three because he has to run less. But he also says that he can be one of the best around, if he can get fit enough - full-backs sprint more than any player on the pitch - and stay fit for long enough. And if he doesn't, Brandon Williams will nab his spot.
When you look at United now, it's possible to see a team. De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Fred, Fernandes; Greenwood, Martial, Rashford - is not bad. Presumably Pogba will leave in the summer and if, with that money, United can buy another attacking midfielder who comes into that XI instead of Fred, they'd be pretty good. They could also use a centre-forward because it's not possible to rely on Martial - for what it's worth, I like the look of Edouard at Celtic - but three players this summer and you're looking at a squad that can do some damage.
In the studio, Paul Scholes is praising Bruno Fernandes, saying he knows where he is on the pitch, has good awareness, and strikers know he'll be looking for them. He's just what United were missing, and Owen Hargreaves chips in to agree. What's really impressive about him is his attitude: he's not scared to get stuck in, nor to give out to his team-mates when they need it. It's only been a few games, but he looks to be serious.
Solskjaer tells BT that Ighalo has been desperate to get a start, and Bailly was excellent against Chelsea but they've managed him since then. Martial has a muscle injury and Solksjaer hopes he'll make the weekend but isn't sure. He says Brugge are quick and good on the counter, so United will need to be focused.
This is an important night for Daniel James, who's without a goal since August. He's looked tired, and is in danger of losing his place to Mason Greenwood at some point. United need him to make things happen tonight, and to show for Fernandes.
Elsewhere: Wolves are 2-1 down away to Espnayol, but won the first leg 4-0, so. Otherwise, Wolfsburg are getting rid of Malmo, LASK will see off AZ and Basel are well ahead of Apoel. Otheriwse, Istanbul Basaksehir need a goal to force extra-time against Sporting and Gent need to do likewise against Roma. There are eight minutes left in both games.
So, Ighalo then. Signing him actually makes a fair bit of sense. United are into getting a striker, as evidenced by the pursuit of Haaland, but when they couldn't get him, weren't inclined to chuck money at the wrong player given the desperate need was only until Rashford gets fit. If Ighalo works, they've done well, and if he doesn't then they've not sunk a load of cash into someone they can't shift. He's looked lively so far, but with better finishing would have scored twice already. One of my reservations when United signed him was him getting minutes that ought to have gone to Greenwood, and these are they.
Impossible not to do a double-take seeing Ighalo's name on the back of a United shirt, never mind Antonio Valencia's legendary number 25. I doubt even he can believe it.
Martial walked off in training yesterday, so he's injured, but Solskjaer doesn't know how bad it is. He hopes it's nothing about which to be concerned.
Back in the day, the Uefa Cup was almost as hard to win as the European Cup. Obviously it was easier to qualify for, but once there, you had three or four teams from the best leagues, various of whom ended up being champions of their country in that season though they weren't in the previous one, and some guaranteed difficult away fixtures. And this season it's tough too, nothing like when United won it with Jose Mourinho in 2016. There's Arsenal and Wolves, both of whom have given United grief this season, then Inter, Ajax or Getafe, Roma, Sevilla and Leverkusen, any of whom could beat united this season.
Something I'll never, ever grasp: brown shoes. Well, any kind of shoes really - flip-flops or trainers are the only acceptable footwear. But brown shoes. No,
Just as long as it's not raining, with water gushing onto seats.
As for Brugge, the headline news is that Dennis, the best player on the pitch in the first leg who is wanted, so the rumour goes, by Borussia Dortmund to replace Jadon Sancho, is injured. He's a huge miss, especially as his team will expect to play largely on the counter.
this s more or less the team I expected United to pick. Anthony Martial is too important to risk in a game they should win without him, but I'm surprised he's not on the bench in case of emergency - perhaps he's carrying something. We'll find out. I also thought Wan-Bissaka would be rested, but he missed the first leg and a clean sheet here sees United through however impotent they are in attack, so his inclusion makes sense. In midfield, Scott McTominay makes his first start since Boxing Day - United have seriously missed him, and with him, Fred and Fernandes, have as close to a midfield as they've had for years - and Odion Ighalo makes his first start. Also worthy of note is the presence in the starting XI of Eric Bailly, who was so impressive at Chelsea. I'm pretty sure Solskjaer would, eventually, like him or Axel Tuanzebe to partner Harry Maguire, and this is another step on that road.
Let's have some teams...
In theory, this should be a routine game for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's band of oddballs, except his team don't work like that. They beat teams who're meant to beat them and struggle against everyone else. However, there've been signs lately that they've finally worked out how to play against teams who defend - Bruno Fernandes has helped a lot, but even before him, they walloped Norwich, Newcastle, Partizan and Astana - so will expect to win tonight and win well. We'll see....
Evening all, and welcome to Manchester United (1) v (1) Club Brugge!