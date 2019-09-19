LIVE

Manchester United - FC Astana

Europa League - 19 September 2019

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Manchester United and FC Astana live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 19 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Ole Gunnar Solskjær or Roman Grigorchuk? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester United and FC Astana? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Manchester United vs FC Astana. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

