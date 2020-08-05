LIVE

Manchester United - LASK

Europa League - 5 August 2020

Europa League – Follow the Football match between Manchester United and LASK live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 5 August 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Manchester United and LASK? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Manchester United vs LASK. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

